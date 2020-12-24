Oppo Reno5 Pro+ With 50MP Sony IMX766 Lens Goes Official: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ has been launched in China as the latest flagship offering from the company. The handset offers high-end features and the design is almost similar to the Reno5 Pro model which went official earlier this month along with the Reno5. The key highlight of the Reno5 Pro+ is its camera and also packs the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G Price

The Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G is priced at RMB 3,999 (around Rs. 45,000) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB variant will cost RMB 4,499 (around Rs. 50,600). The phone comes in Star River Dream and Floating Night Shadow color options and will go on sale in China starting December 29.

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ Features

The Oppo Reno5 Pro+ features a 6.55-inch FHD+ punch-hole AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. It runs on Android 11 and is backed up by a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Reno5 Pro+ 5G sports a quad rear camera module that houses the 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The primary sensor is assisted by a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it offers a 32MP selfie camera. Besides, there is a dimensional VC liquid cooling system and the phone also supports DOL-HDR (digital overlay dynamic range) technology.

For security, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and connectivity option include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the device measures 7.9mm in thickness and weighs 184 grams.

Best Mobiles in India