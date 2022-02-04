Oppo Reno7 5G, Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G Launching Today: When And Where To Watch Event? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo Reno7 5G and the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G are all set to hit the Indian market today, February 4. The phones bring in a premium design packed with advanced features, especially in the camera department. Here's everything you need to know about the Oppo Reno7 5G launch, expected price tag, and how to watch the event live-stream.

Oppo Reno7 5G Series Live-Stream Details

The Oppo Reno7 5G and the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G are launching today, February 4. Like most events for the past two years, this too will be a virtual launch event. The Oppo Reno7 5G series launch event is scheduled for 12 PM and can be viewed on Oppo's YouTube channel.

Interested viewers and Oppo fans can also click on the link below to view the Reno7 launch. Plus, regular updates and details will be updated on Oppo's social media channels like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and so on.

Oppo Reno7 5G Launch: What To Expect?

The Oppo Reno series has become synonymous with advanced camera setup on a smartphone. The same can be said for the upcoming Oppo Reno7 5G and the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G. The portrait camera setup on the new Reno7 series is the key highlight that the company has been steadily teasing for the past few days.

Both the Oppo Reno7 5G and the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G were teased with a triple-camera setup at the rear. Plus, a powerful selfie camera has been spotted for both devices, which is another key highlight.

Apart from this, the Oppo Reno7 and the Reno7 Pro are going to be premium smartphones with 5G support. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno7 is said to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset whereas the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G is said to get the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max processor. This makes both the devices advanced in their price segment.

This brings us to the price of the Oppo Reno7 5G series. Reports and rumors have been doing rounds for a while now. One of the latest reports speculates the Oppo Reno7 5G will cost less than Rs. 32,000. The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G could cost around Rs. 40,000. We'll know the exact pricing in a couple of hours.

