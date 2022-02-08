Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G With Triple Cameras, Dimensity 1200-Max Goes On Sale Today: Should You Buy?

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G Sale Today

The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G is available in a single model of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, costing Rs. 39,999. The device is up for sale via Flipkart starting today, February 8 and can be bought in Startrails Blue and Starlight Black. Interested buyers can exchange their old devices and get up to Rs. 4,000 discount.

Additionally, Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G buyers can get the new Oppo Enco M32 neckband at Rs. 1,399. Plus, "Loyal Oppo users" can also get Complete Damage Protection for 180 days, which covers accidental damage, water damage, or any other type of damage.

Buyers can also opt for the Oppo Premium Service that's exclusive to Reno users. With this, users get services like EMI options during repairs, free pick up and drop service, 24/7 hotline support, and free screen guard and back cover.

Flipkart is also offering a couple of discount offers tied up with banks. Buyers can avail of no-cost EMI up to six months and a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank, Standard Chartered, Yes Bank, and Bank of Baroda cards. Plus, customers can get a five percent instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Credit Cards/ Debit Cards/ Credit Card EMI.

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The new Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The design of the phone is lightweight and packs a slim frame, which makes it great for single-hand use. Plus, the smartphone features a polished metal frame with squared edges, giving it a premium look and feel.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max chipset, which is handmade for the smartphone. The processor is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, where 5GB of RAM can be further expanded depending on the usage. The phone runs Android 11 OS with the Color OS on top.

Plus, the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G packs a large 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery paired with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. One of the most important aspects of the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G is its camera setup, just as we've seen with all Reno smartphones. Here, the smartphone packs a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera.

The other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. There's also a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera in the front for selfies and video calling. The cameras on the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G are feature-rich with Portrait mode, Night mode, and much more.

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G: Should You Buy?

Oppo has also made photo and video editing easy with the new Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G. The premium design and feature-rich specifications backed by an attractive price tag make the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G a worthy investment.