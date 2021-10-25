Oppo Reno7 Series Might Not Include Reno7 Pro Plus Model; Here's Why News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Reno7 series has been creating a lot of buzz since a few days. The lineup was said to include - the Reno7, Reno7 Pro, and the Reno7 Pro Plus just like its predecessor series. However, new information suggests there won't be the Reno7 Pro Plus.

To recall, Oppo started launching the Pro Plus model from the 5th generation which is named the Reno5 Pro Plus then the brand also introduced the Reno6 Pro Plus. However, if the rumors are to be believed this time Oppo won't bring any Pro Plus under the Reno7 lineup.

There Won't Be Pro Plus Model Under Oppo Reno7 Series

The reliable tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed on Weibo that there won't be the Oppo Reno7 Plus model. He further states that the prototypes of the Reno 7 and the Pro models are better compared to their predecessors. Both will come with upgraded display and camera features. Since there is not much info regarding the Oppo Reno7 Plus till now. Considering this, he has claimed that there may not be the Oppo Reno7 Plus model.

Oppo Reno7 Series We Know So Far

Recently, the front and rear panel design of the Reno7 Pro was leaked online. The smartphone is tipped to have a flat display along with thin bezels around the display. Further, there will be a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner to house the selfie camera.

At the rear, there will be tripe cameras along with a quad-LED flash module. Further, the Pro model is expected to run the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. On the other hand, the standard Oppo Reno7 is likely to come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor and the Dimensity 920 under its hood.

Oppo Reno7 Series: What We Think

This is not a concern for us, since Oppo does not launch the Pro Plus model in the Indian market. However, we cannot tell surely that there won't be a Pro Plus model until the brand confirms anything. Additionally, the previous leak suggested the Oppo Reno7 Plus might feature Snapdragon 888 chip. So, it will be better to take this as speculations.

