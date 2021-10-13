Oppo Reno7 Series Tipped To Use Both Dimensity And Snapdragon Processors News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno7 series smartphones next month. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet. Like the Reno6 series, the upcoming flagship lineup is expected to include three models - the Reno7, Reno7 Pro, and the Reno7 Pro Plus. Recently, the camera features of the Reno7 were revealed. Now, the latest development has confirmed the processor of the upcoming Reno7 series devices.

Oppo Reno7 Series Processor Details Revealed

The news comes to the light via a Chinese tipster. As per the info, Oppo will use both MediaTek and Snapdragon chips for the upcoming Reno7 series. The tipster has mentioned the upcoming Reno7 series smartphones will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920, Dimensity 1200, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipsets. However, he does not specify which device will use which chipset.

To recall, the Reno6 series, the top-end Reno6 Pro Plus was launched with the SD870, the Reno6 Pro comes with the Dimensity 1200 and the standard variant runs the Dimensity 900. Looking at this, we can safely assume, the Reno7 Pro Plus will use the Snapdragon 888, the Pro model will have the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and the Reno7 will be powered by the Dimensity 920 chip. However, we will suggest you take this as speculation until the brand confirms it.

Oppo Reno7 Series: What More To Expect?

As above-mentioned, the camera features of the standard Oppo Reno7 were recently revealed online. The handset is said to feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. However, the resolution of the other sensors is still unknown. We can expect the phone will get a wide-angle sensor and a macro/depth lens. In terms of design, the Oppo Reno7 is tipped to come with a similar design as its predecessor. Apart from this, nothing much is known as of now.

Oppo Reno7 Series In India

As of now, there is no hint regarding the India launch of the Oppo Reno7 series. However, we expect the brand will launch the Oppo Reno7 Series in the country after its Chinese debut. It also remains to be seen whether the brand will bring all the models in the country. To recall, Oppo did not launch the Reno6 Pro Plus in India.

