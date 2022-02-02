Oppo To Launch Next Foldable Phone In Q3 This Year; Threat To Galaxy Z Flip 3? News oi-Megha Rawat

Oppo is rumored to be working on a new foldable smartphone. Though, this time, the BBK-backed firm plans to release a clamshell flip phone to compete with the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

According to 91Mobiles, Oppo is planning to release a flip phone in the Find N series shortly. This phone, is yet to be named, will include a clamshell foldable mechanism similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Moto Razr. Not only will Oppo improve the look, but it will also lower the price, making this flip phone more accessible to the general public.

Oppo To Have Similar Designs As Samsung

It may even be less expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. A cheaper pricing is similar to what Samsung has done, and it makes sense because the display real estate is far less than that of foldable phones with large displays.

Late last year, Oppo released the Find N, the company's first folding phone. Although it arrived later than several other foldables, the Find N claimed to address the most common faults with foldables, such as the crease in the middle and a lack of durability.

Oppo, on the other hand, chose an older design. Over two years ago, Samsung unveiled the design with its first Galaxy Fold. Therefore, Oppo may be aiming to release another foldable phone with a design similar to Samsung's and Motorola's foldables, but distinct from the Find N.

According to the source, the Find N flip phone might appear in Q3 2022, or before September 30, which is also when Apple launches its flagship iPhone models.

Oppo Phone To Have Distinct Design From Find N

According to the source, Oppo is reportedly working on a second foldable device. This foldable phone will succeed the Find N, which was released last year. At this time, the report does not mention the specifications or design of this foldable device, so people need to wait for additional information.

It's already too early, because the Find N is only two months old, and Oppo wouldn't want to undermine it by releasing a new foldable with superior features.

Even with the impending clamshell foldable phone, Samsung may try to undercut the Galaxy Z Flip 3's price. It is not certain if the phone will be available outside of China, given that the Find N was solely available in China.

Aside from Oppo, Google also appears to be moving forward with its foldable phone. Though it was previously believed that Google had abandoned plans to develop a foldable phone, new sources suggest that the device is still in the works and could be termed as the Pixel Notepad.

According to a recent rumor, this phone could be cheaper than the competition, and if that is the case, it will only assist to accelerate the adoption of large-screen phones.

Best Mobiles in India