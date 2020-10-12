OxygenOS 11 Now Available For OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro; How To Download? News oi-Vivek

OnePlus has finally rolled out the stable Android 11 OS update for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro across the globe with custom OxygenOS 11. OxygenOS 11 ditches stock Android like UI to offer easier single hand usage and have a lot of new design elements when compared to stock Android.

The first preview of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 OS was released back in August, and the final stable version now offers a refined user experience. There are some key changes on the OxygenOS 11 that helps offer improved UI elements along with a new weather app that dynamically switches between sunrise and sunset.

Game Space also gets several improvements, and now offers a gaming tools box along. Besides, it offers three different types of notifications to choose from while gaming, and these make sure that the notifications don't hamper the gaming experience.

There is also a new ambient display setting, which offers more options to the always-on-screen. Similarly, the dark mode also gets new features, which can now automatically switch between dark and light during dawn and dusk. The built-in gallery app gets features like story functions, which can automatically merge photos and videos to create custom footages.

Before installing the OxygenOS 11 update on the OnePlus 8, make sure that the device has at least 30 percent charge with 3GB free storage. In addition, the OxygenOS 11 will also be available for the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, and the OnePlus Nord in the future. Besides, the upcoming OnePlus 8T will also come with OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box.

Download OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus 8 And the OnePlus 8 Pro Here

