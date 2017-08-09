Panasonic launches Eluga A3 and A3 Pro with virtual assistant Arbo

As promised earlier, Japanese manufacturer Panasonic has just launched two new smartphones in India.

Dubbed as the Panasonic Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro, the handsets are priced at Rs. 11,290 and Rs. 12,970 respectively. The company also unveiled its latest brand campaign; "So Much To Do" for the Eluga product series.

The main highlight of these two smartphones is the virtual assistant called Arbo. Commenting on the launch Mr. Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia, Vice President, Appliances Company and Executive Officer, Panasonic Corporation said, "We believe our in-house developed artificial intelligence (AI)-based virtual assistant Arbo will be a differentiator."

Specs of Panasonic Eluga A3 Let's begin with the specs of the Panasonic Eluga A3. It comes with a 5.2-inch full HD display. Under its hood, the smartphone is powered by a Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor running at 1.25GHz. Pairing the chipset is 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. On the software front, the device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box. Talking about the photography department, the Panasonic Eluga A3 features a 13MP PDAF rear-facing camera with LED flash and an 8MP front camera. Providing the power will be a large 4,000mAh battery, which is sufficient enough to last a day's heavy usage. This dual-SIM smartphone offers 2G/3G/4G VoLTE support for connectivity. The handset measures 148.7×72.4×9.1 mm and weighs 162g. Specs of Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro Moving on to the Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro, it also comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD display. However, the smartphone is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor clocked at 1.3GHz. It offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable (up to 128GB) storage space. As for optics, the Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro flaunts a 13MP PDAF camera with LED flash at the rear as well as a 5MP selfie camera at the front. This is also a dual-SIM smartphone and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. To keep the lights on, the device packs a huge 4,000mAh battery inside. The Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro measures 48.7×72.4×9.1 mm and weighs 162g. Availability Both the Panasonic Eluga A3 and A3 Pro will be available from 10th August onwards across all Panasonic brand shops and other retail outlets in India.