Exclusive: Panasonic to launch 11 smartphones in the next 2 months

With an aim to increase its market share in the smartphone market, Japanese technology firm, Panasonic is planning to launch 11 smartphones in next two months in India.

"We are going to launch 11 smartphones in next two months, five in August and six in September which is a big push from Panasonic as far as the mobile phone is concerned," Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India told Gizbot in an exclusive interview.

However, about launching a high-end smartphone in the market, Rana replied that " Before Diwali, we are planning to launch a new smartphone at a price of Rs. 20,000." He further added, "we are also expanding our distribution channel to tier II and tier III cities.

"Further when asked about revenue expectation and investment during this financial year he replied, "The company is eyeing Rs 2,000 crore as revenue this financial year on the back of new launches and will invest Rs 150 crore.

While Panasonic is aiming for greater things in the samrtphone market, the company has sent out media invites for an event on 9th August which says that 'It's time the world knows there is so much to do'. In any cases the smartphone launches could happen at this scheduled event and date.

As for the latest smartphone the company has recently unveiled - the power packed P55 Max featuring a massive 5000mAh battery with fast charge support, metal design,Android 7.0 Nougat and 13MP camera with Quad LED flash for excellent low light photography.

Featuring a classy textured finish, the new Panasonic P55 Max further comes with a 5.5-inch HD IPS display for great readability and wider viewing angles. The smartphone is powered by a 1.25 GHz Quad core processor which is paired with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card and the handset also gets an OTG support that enhance your storage options.

Moreover, the device comes with ZigPlay, a cool feature that keeps all your priorities at your fingertips with simple to use profiles. This feature also keeps you connected on the go at home, in the car, at work and anywhere you go. (To be received Over-the-air)

The new P55Max is integrated with a 5MP front camera. For connectivity, the device has a dual SIM - 3G/4G LTE configuration, direct Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.