Panasonic P91 with multi-mode camera launched at Rs. 6,490

Panasonic recently announced a slew of smartphones with the latest ones being the Eluga A4 and Eluga I5 with budget price points. Now, the company has announced yet another smartphone called Panasonic P91 priced at Rs. 6,490. The device has been launched in three color variants - Blue, Black, and Gold and is available via all the authorized Panasonic outlets in the country.

The USP of the Panasonic P91 is the multi-mode camera that will let you capture every mood in different modes and exceptional shots even in low-light conditions. The multi-mode camera allows you to scan QR codes, automatically detect scenarios, select scene frame, record time-lapse, adjust exposure value and use portrait and professional mode for capturing perfect-looking photos.

This smartphone features a glossy body and there is a graphite film that prevents overheating and damage to the circuits. The smartphone also lets you access apps with simple actions and gestures. The device has two features - Smart Gesture and Smart Action. The former lets you assign a specific gesture for an and use the same as and when you need. This smartphone is touted to pack enough power, usability and performance at a budget price point.

The Panasonic P91 delivers 2dB higher audio output than the rivals in the market, thereby making it good in terms of rendering a superior audio performance with crystal clear sound. The camera department comprises of an 8MP rear camera with LED Flash and a 5MP selfie camera with enhanced low-light performance. The camera is touted to be capable of adjusting the color, skin, sharpness and highlight every detail on its own.

The device adorns a 5-inch HD 720p IPS display. The smartphone features a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB of additional storage. It also has a dedicated dual SIM card slots. There is a 1.1GHz processor paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage space. The smartphone from Panasonic's stable runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The battery capacity is 2500mAh and it is claimed to be optimized for a better power management rendering up to 6 hours internal browsing and up to 9 hours of offline video playback time.