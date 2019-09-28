Pixel Launcher Will Support Homescreen Gestures On Pixel 4 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL are all set for launch on October 15. There are many speculations around the new Google smartphone, which claims to have facial recognition overthrowing fingerprint sensors. But a new report claims that the new Pixel 4 series will have Pixel Launcher to support gesture controls to access notifications.

Pixel Launcher On Pixel 4

When reports claimed that Google is ditching fingerprint sensors for facial recognition, Google fans were worried they won't be able to use gesture functions. However, a new report puts these complaints to rest.

The Pixel Launcher was first leaked in a beta build of Android Q/10. The feature has been spotted in the Pixel Launcher APK pulled from the Pixel 4. The Pixel Launcher will also work in a similar way where users can pull down notifications tray by downward-swiping from any empty portion of the display.

Google Pixel 4: What To Expect?

Google's Pixel 4 won't have many visual changes, but there might be major upgrades under the hood. For one, the Pixel Launcher will be made more compatible with the Pixel 4's wallpaper change and enable support for the new theme app.

Google's Project Soli introduced Motion Sense relies on advanced radar technology. The upcoming Pixel 4 will have the feature, but will be restricted by regions in 38 countries like the US, Denmark, Germany, the UK, and others. The feature will not work in India.

Reports say that the Pixel 4 will come in three color options namely Clearly White, Just Black, and Oh So Orange. The price of the new smartphone is expected to start from Rs. 64,307. We could hear about more leaks to pop up before the Pixel 4 launch next month.

Best Mobiles in India