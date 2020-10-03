Poco C3 Camera Specs Confirmed: 13MP Triple Rear Sensors And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco is geared up to unveil a new smartphone dubbed Poco C3 in India on October 6 at 12 PM. The online retailer Flipkart has started teasing the launch of the new smartphone with a microsite revealing what we can expect from the upcoming smartphone in terms of specs and design. Now, the microsite has been updated to shed light on the camera department.

Poco C3 Camera Details

Well, the Poco C3 teaser page on Flipkart confirms the presence of a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor along with LED flash. The camera module is likely to include a depth sensor and a macro lens as well. Furthermore, it shows that there will be a square-shaped camera module at the top left corner of the smartphone's rear.

The teaser also shows the presence of the Poco branding below the camera module. The final product is likely to carry the branding just as seen on the teaser. And, the lower part of the rear panel seems to have a textured pattern. Given that the launch of the Poco C3 is set for October 6, we can expect more details to be revealed by the microsite.

Poco C3 Rumors

Recently, a leaked retail package of the Poco C3 was spotted online revealing some of its key details including its possible pricing. Going by the same, the maximum retail price of the upcoming smartphone is likely set at Rs. 10,999. And, it is believed that the selling price could be Rs. 9,999. We are already coming across reports suggesting that the Poco C3 could be a rebadged variant of the Redmi 9C that went official a few months back.

In that case, the Poco C3 will carry similar specs as the Redmi 9C and arrive with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels LCD Dot Drop display. Under its hood, the smartphone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC teamed up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space along with expandable storage support.

Running Android 10, the smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP secondary macro lens and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. The other aspects include a 5MP selfie camera sensor with face unlock, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, standard connectivity features and a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

