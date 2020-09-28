Poco C3 Retail Box Reveals Price Details: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After the Poco X3, the company seems to be introducing another handset called the Poco C3 in India. Now, a new leaked render of the retail box of the Poco C3 has appeared online. As per the rumor, the handset is expected to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C. This is nothing new for Poco, the Poco X2, Poco F2 Pro, and the Poco M2 Pro also launched as the rebranded version of Redmi smartphones.

As per the retail box of the Poco C3, it has a model number of M2006C3MI. The price of the phone shows at Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Earlier in July, the phone with the same model number appeared on Bluetooth SIG certification. Besides, it also spotted on BIS and TÜV Rheinland certifications, suggesting an imminent India launch. If the phone will come as rebranded of the Redmi 9C. We can expect similar features as the Redmi 9C.

To recall, the Redmi 9C has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a waterdrop cutout for the selfie camera. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage that supports external storage expansion. The handset gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

For imaging, the phone offers a triple rear camera consisting of a 13MP main lens, a 5MP secondary lens, and lastly a 2MP sensor. For selfies, it features a 5MP front-facing camera. The handset comes in Midnight Gray, Peacock Green, and Twilight Green colors.

As of now, we request you to take the price of the Poco C3 with a pinch of salt. Because, we have seen the Poco X3, Poco X2 are available in a black retail box. So, the leaked price might be fake.

