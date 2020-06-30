Xiaomi Redmi 9C Powered By MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Announced; Is It Right Time To Launch? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has officially announced the Redmi 9C after months of speculations. The device has been announced in Malaysia alongside the Redmi 9A. The highlight of the Xiaomi's latest entrant is the new MediaTek entry-level gaming processor called the MediaTek Helio G35. Additionally, it comes with a triple-lens setup and a beefy 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price And Sale Details

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C is announced with a slightly higher price tag than the Redmi 9A. The device has been launched at RM 429 which is roughly equivalent to Rs. 7,568 in India. It will be sold in Midnight Gray, Peacock Green, and Twilight Green colors. This device will also be available for sale starting July 7 in Malaysia.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C Hardware And Software

The Redmi 9C is equipped with some better hardware compared to the Redmi 9A. It is equipped with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display that offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. This model also ships with a waterdrop notch dibbed Dot notch by Xiaomi.

Under the hood, this device is packed with the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The processor features HyperEngine technology and is clubbed with Power VR GE8320 GPU. This handset is also launched in a single configuration, i.e, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Similar to the Redmi 9A, you get storage expansion provision here as well. The Redmi 9C will also come pre-installed with Android 10 OS wrapped around MIUI 11 skin. In the imaging department, the device makes use of a triple rear camera setup housed within a square-module.

It comprises a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP sensor for wide-angle shots, and a 2MP depth sensor. The connectivity aspects are the same as the Redmi 9A such as a USB Type C port, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Powering it is a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Both the latest entrants seem well equipped with features considering their price tag. The Redmi 9C does get an edge over the Redmi 9A due to its better hardware. The pricing of both these smartphones is on the lower end of the spectrum which is definitely going to grab the attention of the masses. It would be interesting to see if they both get the same response from the audience as the previous popular offerings by the company have received.

source

Best Mobiles in India