Just In
- 4 min ago Reliance Jio Orbic Smartphone: Three Devices To Launch Soon Under Rs. 4,000
-
- 56 min ago Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro To Launch In India On October 7
- 1 hr ago Google Pixel 5 Alternatives Smartphones Available To In India
- 2 hrs ago MPL Online Play Jio Phone: How to Play MPL Game Online On Jio Phone
Don't Miss
- Education NEET Result Date 2020: When NEET UG Exam Result 2020 Will Be Declared?
- Movies Rasika Dugal Hopes Delhi Crime's Emmy Nomination Opens Up More Avenues
- Automobiles Renault Kwid Neotech Edition Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 4.29 Lakh
- Sports IPL 2020: BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit chief admits bookies have reached UAE
- Finance Indian Railways Launches Portal For Freight Service
- Lifestyle Dilip Kumar And Saira Banu Give Us A Heartwarming Twinning Fashion Moment In Their Pink Outfits
- News Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tests positive for COVID-19
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In October
Poco C3 India Launch Date Set For October 6; Likely To Arrive As Rebranded Redmi 9C
Poco C3 is confirmed to launch in India on October 6. The company has revealed the launch date via its official twitter handle. However, the company has not shared any details about the upcoming handset. The phone is rumored to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C. Besides, Flipkart has made a dedicated page for the Poco C3. Recently, the alleged retail box of the Poco C3 revealed the price details.
The phone is said to come with a price tag of Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. If the speculations turn to be true, the Poco C3 will get the same features as the Redmi 9C which gone official In Malaysia in June.
Poco C3 Expected Features
The handset will feature a 6.53-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset clubbed with up to 4GB RAM. The 64GB in-built storage will support additional storage expansion up to 512 GB via a microSD card.
It will run on Android 10 and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. For cameras, the handset will offer a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, two 2MP macro, and depth sensors. Upfront, it will sport a 5MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies.
For security, it will support a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock as well. Further, the device will get a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Micro USB port for charging. Lastly, it will measure 164.9 x 77.07 x 9mm dimensions and weighs 196 grams. Additionally, the Flipkart's microsite has mentioned it will share more information about the phone tomorrow (September 2).
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
46,980
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
17,900
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
22,999
-
61,990
-
9,999
-
72,989
-
7,999
-
9,999
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
35,450
-
47,500
-
24,030
-
36,999
-
7,600
-
35,450
-
19,999
-
11,210
-
9,499
-
21,235
-
11,999
-
10,999