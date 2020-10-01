Poco C3 India Launch Date Set For October 6; Likely To Arrive As Rebranded Redmi 9C News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco C3 is confirmed to launch in India on October 6. The company has revealed the launch date via its official twitter handle. However, the company has not shared any details about the upcoming handset. The phone is rumored to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C. Besides, Flipkart has made a dedicated page for the Poco C3. Recently, the alleged retail box of the Poco C3 revealed the price details.

The phone is said to come with a price tag of Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. If the speculations turn to be true, the Poco C3 will get the same features as the Redmi 9C which gone official In Malaysia in June.

Poco C3 Expected Features

The handset will feature a 6.53-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset clubbed with up to 4GB RAM. The 64GB in-built storage will support additional storage expansion up to 512 GB via a microSD card.

It will run on Android 10 and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. For cameras, the handset will offer a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, two 2MP macro, and depth sensors. Upfront, it will sport a 5MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies.

For security, it will support a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock as well. Further, the device will get a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Micro USB port for charging. Lastly, it will measure 164.9 x 77.07 x 9mm dimensions and weighs 196 grams. Additionally, the Flipkart's microsite has mentioned it will share more information about the phone tomorrow (September 2).

