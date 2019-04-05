Poco F1 finally supports HD video streaming on Prime Videos after MIUI 10.3.4.0 update News oi-Vivek Poco F1 was launched with Widevine L3 certification

Xiaomi has released a new software update for the Poco F1, which introduces the much-awaited features on the most affordable flagship smartphone from Xiaomi. The MIUI 10.3.4.0 update is now available for the Poco F1, which fixes a bunch of issues and introduces features like Widevine L1 certification support and Game Boost Mode.

MIUI 10.3.4.0 for Poco F1 changelog

Widevine L1 support (HD video playback on Amazon Prime Videos is now possible)

Game Turbo (Which enhances the gaming performance of the smartphone)

Now supports 4K video recording @60fps

New and improved AI camera mode

Google Security Patch from the month of March 2019

Face Unlock support for App Lock

Improved Face Unlock efficiency

LED light issues fixed

Other bug fixes

How to update to MIUI 10.3.4.0?

Download the incremental zip (if you are running on the latest update) or download the entire update zip file and flash it via updater app.

Download the incremental update zip file

Download the complete update zip file

Poco F1 specs recap

The Poco F1 has a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, and the phone embraces an iPhone XS style notch on the top. Last year's flagship chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the device with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot.

The smartphone has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with Bluetooth 5.0 and dual channel Wi-Fi support. The device also has a dual stereo speaker setup, where the earpiece acts as a secondary speaker.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP Sony IMX 363 sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the Poco F1 has a massive 20 MP selfie camera. The Poco F1 is fueled by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port.