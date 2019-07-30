Poco F1 New MIUI 10 Update Improves Lock Screen Pocket Mode And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has released a new firmware for its affordable flagship- the Poco F1. The device has received a new MIUI 10 update which comes with the latest security patch and improves the performance in various aspects. The smartphone was launched last year with Android Oreo and has been updated to Android Pie. Let's have a look at the latest update's detail:

Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI Update Details:

The latest update dished out for the Poco F1 comes with a firmware build 10.3.6.0PEJMIXM and weighs 296MB. It is rolling out as an OTA to a wide range of Poco F1 users. Notably, the device had received an MIUI 10.3.5 update last month which added the May 2019 security patch.

What's New?

The device gets the June 2019 Android security patch with the new update along with some general bug fixes. It resolves the issues with the screen where it didn't show notifications when received. Besides, the firmware optimizes the lock screen pocket mode and system stability. This should allow for improved user experience.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Highlight Features:

The Xiaomi Poco F1 ships with a 6.18-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and an iPhone like notch on top. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for accidental drops. An octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC is one of the key highlights of the device.

It is accompanied by Adreno 630 GPU for graphics and up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The handset supports an external microSD card of up to 256GB. For imaging, the smartphone makes use of dual-sensors at the rear with a 12MP (f/1.9 aperture) and a 5MP (f/2.0) depth sensor.

A 20MP (f/2.0) camera up front takes care of the selfies and video calls. Camera features include Dual Pixel Autofocus, HDR, AI Beauty, and Panorama, etc. Connectivity aspects onboard are a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Dual VoLTE, and Bluetooth. The handset makes use of a 4,000 Li-Po battery with Quick charge support.

It is worth noting that the device is available with up to Rs. 8,000 discount as a part of the Poco Days Sale. You can grab the smartphone with a starting price tag of Rs. 17,999 online for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 23,999. This makes the Poco F1 one of the cheapest flagships out there in the market.

