Poco F1 MIUI 10.3.5.0 Update Rolls Out – Changelog, Features And More

Poco F1 is one of the bestselling Android smartphones in the country. It is the most affordable smartphone to be launched with the yesteryear flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Now, this smartphone has received an update, which adds a slew of improvements and bug fixes along with some new features.

The MIUI version 10.3.5.0 update that brings some noticeable changes was confirmed by the company's General Manager C Manmohan via Twitter. Besides this, the company has officially confirmed that the Poco F1 will get the Android Q update. This is not surprising as the device was launched with Android Oreo and received the Android Pie update topped with MIUI 10 a few months back.

Poco F1 MIUI 10.3.5.0 Update

As per the screenshot in the tweet shared by the executive, the MIUI v10.3.5.0 update rolled out to the Poco F1 weighs in at 387MB. The official changelog is also visible on the screenshot. It shows that the update brings the May 2019 Android security patch to the smartphone. Also, it brings the customizable lock screen app. This can be activated from Settings → Lock screen & password → Advanced settings. Notably, this feature will not work with the third-party themes.

The latest update to the Poco F1 also brings sorting principles for Wi-Fi networks and resolves the issue of dual apps disappearing after a reboot. This update is likely to be include improvements in performance and bug fixes at the system-level.

When To Expect Poco F1 Update?

Similar to any update, the Poco F1 MIUI v10.3.5.0 update will also be rolled out in phases. It is expected to reach all the users of the device in a week's time. If you are impatient to get it, then you can check the same from Settings → About phone → System update.

Poco F1 MIUI 11 Update

Talking about the Poco F1 Android Q update, Alvin Tse, the Global Head of Poco took to Twitter to confirm the same. While responding to a user's query, he stated that the MIUI 11 update for the device isn't too far away. However, there is no word regarding when exactly the same will be rolled out to the users.

Poco F1 Is A Good Buy

If you wanted an affordable smartphone, then the Poco F1 is a good buy. Given that it gets many new features and updates from time to time for an enhanced user experience and a recent price cut made it even more affordable, it is definitely a good buy.

