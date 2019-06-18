MIUI 11 To Look Similar To Stock Android With App Tray And App Shortcuts News oi-Vivek

The Poco Launcher from Xiaomi has been well received across the globe, as it supports a lot of stock android features like an app tray and app shortcuts. Now, Xiaomi is all set to implement the app tray and app shortcuts to the core MIUI system.

According to the latest alpha update of the MIUI 10 version number 4.10.6.1025-06141703 now supports app tray. There is a circular icon at the bottom center of the display, which opens the app tray and long clicking on an app icon will open the app shortcuts, which was originally introduced in Android 7 Nougat.

As this is an alpha build, only a handful of people have access to it, and the new feature will be made available to a vast number of Xiaomi smartphones in the coming days.

Going towards the stock Android look? Maybe

Oxygen OS has received a lot of acclamation, as it offers a lot of features and looks like stock android UI. It looks like Xiaomi is also on the same path to make MIUI look and function similar to the stock android to please a lot of stock Android enthusiasts.

These features might not be made available in the MIUI 10, instead, the company is expected to unveil these features along with the MIUI 11, the next custom Android-based OS from Xiaomi. Similarly, MIUI is also expected to introduce other features like improved system wide dark mode, which will help the phone to conserve the battery, especially on devices with OLED dsiplay.

What do we think about these features?

Most of the Xiaomi smartphone users (that I know) tend to install a third party launcher to gain features like app tray and app shortcuts. Now, with these features built on to the OS, users will natively enjoy these features without installing a third party app, which is likely to consume resources and might slow down the phone over the time.

As of now, there is no information on how to enable app tray and app shortcuts on a stable build of MIUI 10. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about upcoming MIUI features.

