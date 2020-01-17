Poco F1 Gets Up To Rs. 10,000 Discount During Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As soon as the new year has begun, Amazon has announced the first Great Indian Sale. This time, the sale will happen for four days starting from January 19 and lasting until January 22. Similar to the previous offers, the Amazon Prime members will be able to avail offers on January 18 starting from 12 PM.

During this four-day sale period, there are many attractive discounts across product categories such as headphones, smartphones, TVs, and others. Also, the company has tied up with many partners to provide additional offers in the form of cashback and discount.

If you are looking forward to purchase one of the bestselling smartphones right now, then the Xiaomi offerings could be the right choices for you. There are devices such as the Redmi Note 8, Redmi K20, Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi 7A, and more that are available at a discount.

Poco F1 Discount

Talking about the discounts, during the Amazon Great Indian sale until January 22, there will be discounts on the following Xiaomi devices. Notably, the Redmi Note 8 Series will offer its first-ever discounts and offers alongside an additional exchange discount of Rs. 1,000. Apart from this, there will be great discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 on the Poco F1 and a few other models. Also, there is an exchange discount of up to Rs. 3,000.

Poco F1 Price In India

As per the listing on Amazon India, the Poco F1 is available in two storage configurations. The base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 14,999. And, the high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at Rs. 18,999.

Moreover, there are additional offers and discounts such as 10% instant discount on using an SBI credit card for the purchase, easy no-cost EMI payment options from Bajaj Finserv and major debit and credit cards for up to six months and more.

Given that the Poco F1 is one of the best smartphones in the affordable price segment with flagship specifications that are on par with those of its expensive counterparts.

