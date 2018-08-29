Poco F1 kernel source code is now live

Poco F1 has gone live a few days ago in India and the smartphone has received a good response from the audience. The Poco F1 sure packs some powerful specs and features for the price range it is available. The high-end hardware packed in the device makes it amongst the most affordable device to feature a Snapdragon 845 SoC. The Poco F1 is also available in special edition Kevlar version which features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The top-end hardware also offers a great deal for the developers who want to create custom ROM or kernels in order to make the most out of the hardware. This also allows them to push the device to the extreme in terms of performance.

In order to create custom ROMs (or create ports of popular ones for a smartphone), the developers need to have an access to the kernel source. During the launch of the Poco F1 last week, company's Product Head Jai Mani had made an announcement that the company will open source the kernel codes for the smartphones in the future.

The Poco F1 was up for its first sale in India at noon today. Following this, Mani had tweeted that Poco F1's kernel source is now available on GitHub. With this, the users or developers who are interested in creating a custom ROM for their smartphones can use these kernel source codes. The Poco F1 sale lasted only for a few minutes with the device being out of stock in less than 5 minutes on both Flipkart and Mi.com.

To recall, the Poco F1 features a huge 6.18-inch tall IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:7:9. The device has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels and has a Corning Gorilla Glass on top for screen protection.

Under the hood, the Poco F1 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with Adreno 630 GPU. The device is available in two RAM variants including 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. The device is available in three storage variants including 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.