Poco F1 now supports Widevine L1 certification: Download the update here

Poco F1 now supports Widevine L1 certification

The Poco F1 is probably the first smartphone in the world to receive Widevine L1 certification via a software update. Yes, the Poco F1 now supports HD streaming on premium videos streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos.

The Poco F1 or the Pocophone F1 running on MIUI 10.2.25 (Beta) now supports Widevine L1 certification, which enables to stream HD quality content via various premium streaming services.

How to update to MIUI 10.2.25 to get Widevine L1 certification?

To get Widevine L1 certification on your Poco F1, install the latest beta build on your smartphone from the link below. The stable update will be released in the coming days, which will be available for all Poco F1 smartphones.

Download the update here

Xiaomi promised to offer Widevine L1 certification to the Poco F1 by the end of 2018. At last, the company has delivered the same in February of 2019. Now enjoy your favorite shows and movies on Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix in Full HD or HD resolution.

Do note that, the HD or FHD streaming is not possible with mobile data, and the phone has to be connected to a Wi-Fi network to stream HD content on the Poco F1.

Poco F1 basic specs

The Poco F1 is the first smartphone from Xiaomi's Poco series of smartphones, and the Poco F1 is also the most affordable smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch IPS grade screen with an iPhone XS like notch on top.

The Poco F1 has a dual camera setup on the back with a 12 MP primary Sony IMX 363 sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie camera with an IR camera sensor to assist low-light face Unlock.

The smartphone is fueled by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ capability via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Poco F1 is definitely one of the best smartphones to buy in India, under Rs 20,000 price range.