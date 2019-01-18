ENGLISH

Poco F1 receives MIUI 10.2.2.0 update: Enables 960fps slow-motion video recording

MIUI 10.2.2.0 is based on Android 9 Pie OS

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Poco F1, the most affordable smartphone in the world with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC has received a new software update based on Android 9 Pie. The latest software update (MIUI 10.2.2.0) for the Poco F1 enables two major camera features.

    Poco F1 receives MIUI 10.2.2.0 update: Enables 960fps video recording

     

    The MIUI 10.2.2.0 enables super slow motion video recording @960fps, which makes it the first smartphone under Rs 20,000 price tag with super slow motion video recording. The latest update also enables night light mode, which improves the low-light photography. The update also comes with the latest Android security patch for the month of December 2018.

    Go to Settings > About device > Software > Check for software update to install the latest firmware on the Poco F1. Make sure that your smartphone has at least 70% battery with support for high-speed internet connection for an uninterrupted software update experience.

    Poco F1 quick specs

    The Poco F1 has a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The device has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the company will enable 4K video recording @60fps with a software update.

     

    The device offers liquid cooling system, which enables extended peak performance while gaming or doing CPU/GPU intensive tasks. The Poco F1 is one of the few flagship smartphones with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    A 4000 mAh Li-ion b fuels the Poco F1 with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ via USB type C port with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 15:53 [IST]
