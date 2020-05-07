ENGLISH

    Poco F2 Pro To Debut On May 12; Pricing Tipped

    Poco F2 Pro finally has an official launch date after months of speculations. The device is set to debut on May 12, 2020, in Spain which has been confirmed by the company itself. This comes just after the device made an appearance on an e-commerce website. In addition to the launch date, the pricing of the device has also been tipped.

    Poco F2 Pro Expected Pricing

    A report from 91Mobiles suggests that the Poco F2 Pro will arrive with EUR 570 price tag which is roughly around Rs. 46,800 in Indian currency. This is the pricing of the 128GB model and we are yet to get details on the remaining configurations.

    A previous leak suggested that the upcoming handset could be the most expensive offering by the brand yet. As per the leak, the Poco F2 Pro's 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model will cost €649 (approx. Rs. 53,500) whereas, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant could cost €749 (approx. Rs. 62,000).

    Not much hardware details has been leaked surrounding the Poco F2 Pro. But, if the rumors are to be believed, then the upcoming handset will be launched as a flagship model powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It will offer 5G connectivity as well. Some leaks have also suggested that the device could launch as the rebadged Redmi K30 Pro which was later denied by a company executive.

    However, the device's listing on the Gearbest e-commerce website suggested a design similar to the Redmi K30 Pro. The leaked diagram showed a notch-less front panel and a circular rear camera module. Sadly, the hardware details were not revealed except for up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

    The device is likely to launch with the Android 10 OS accompanied by a new custom MIUI skin. Also, since the leaked image of the device didn't show any sign of fingerprint scanner on the rear panel, it is expected to offer an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The device will be launched in white, gray, blue, and purple color options.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 12:09 [IST]
