Poco F3 And X3 Pro Global Launch Timeline Tipped: What To Expect?

Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3 are the upcoming smartphones from the brand that seem to be launching soon. The new info by tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed both models are launching by this month globally. However, the company has not revealed anything yet on this. The tipster has further shared some details about the upcoming smartphones.

Moreover, the Poco X3 Pro will also launch in India soon as the device already received BIS certification. On the other hand, the Poco F3 is likely to arrive as a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi K40 as per tipster. Even, the Poco F3 was recently spotted on FCC, hinting the Redmi K40 will arrive globally as the Poco F3.

Poco X3 Pro Expected Specifications

Starting with the Poco X3 Pro, the tipster has revealed some key features of the handset including battery, chipset. The Poco X3 Pro is listed to pack a 5,200 mAh battery and will support a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The display of the handset is expected to be an IPS LCD; however, we can't comment on this until the company shares anything.

Under the hood, the device is listed to run with Snapdragon 860 chipset. Another rumor suggests the phone might feature the Snapdragon 855+. The previous leak also hinted that the Poco X3 Pro could be a 4G-only phone. Further, it is also believed to sport a quad-rear camera setup like its predecessor.

Poco F3 Expected Specifications

If the Poco F3 indeed comes as the rebranded version of the Redmi K40. Then we can expect it to share similar features. So, the Poco F3 will come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will pack the octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 4520 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Besides, it will get a 20MP selfie camera and a 48MP triple-camera setup for photography.

