Poco F3 To Be Global Variant Of Redmi K40, Suggests FCC Listing

Last week, Redmi took the wraps off the next-generation smartphones - the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro in its home market China. Now, there seems to be some sort of confirmation regarding the global variant of the Redmi K40. While the Chinese variant carries the model number M2012K11AC, it looks like the global and Indian variants will have the model number M2012K11AG and M2012K11AI respectively.

As per a fresh revelation, the Redmi K40 could be launched globally as the Poco F3. The smartphone in question has received approval from the US regulatory certification database FCC (Federal Communications Commission).

Redmi K40 Global Variant Details

Before being spotted at the FCC certification database, the M2012K11AG received the certification from other sites such as Indonesia's TKDN, Indonesia Telecom, Singapore's IMDA, TUV Rheinland, and Europe's EEC. Among these, the EEC and TUV listings revealed that the M2012K11AG could be launched as a device in the Poco lineup. Furthermore, rumors and speculations make us believe that it could be called the Poco F3.

Besides these, an IMEI database listing of the M2012K11AG hinted that the device could be launched with the moniker Poco F2. Now, the FCC listing reveals only some details such as the support for 5G, WiFi 6, dual-SIM, NFC, Bluetooth, and MIUI 12. Given that the Poco F3 has been certified by the FCC database, we can expect it to see the light of the day later this month or early April.

Redmi K40 Specifications

If the Poco F3 arrives as the global variant of the Redmi K40, then we can expect it to arrive with similar specifications. In that case, here's a recap of the Redmi K40 specs.

Well, the Redmi K40 went official with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a FHD+ resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC teamed up with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

For imaging, the Redmi smartphone uses a 20MP selfie camera sensor at the front, a triple-camera setup with a 48M primary sensor, an 8MP secondary superwide lens and a 5MP tertiary macro lens. A 4520mAh battery fuels the Redmi K40 with 33W fast charging support.

