Poco F3 GT And OnePlus Nord 2 5G War: Here's All You Need To Know

In the Indian market, there has always been a battle among the affordable flagship smartphone brands. Now, with the entry of a plethora of brands, it looks like this battle is fierce right now. In a recent development, two popular brands - Poco and OnePlus were seen fighting on social media and both these brands are all set to launch their latest offerings in the country.

To be specific, Poco is gearing up to bring the Poco F3 GT in the country sometime this month. On the other hand, OnePlus is all set to launch the Nord 2 5G smartphone in India on July 22. Recently, the latter was officially confirmed and the company took to Twitter to tease the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. Poco took a jibe at this, thereby starting a clash on social media. Having said that, let's take a look at what's going on between the two brands.

OnePlus And Poco War

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G poster read 'pretty much everything you could ask for'. While this has all the details cut out clearly, Poco took a jibe at this poster and released its own to tease the Poco F3 GT launch in India. In this tweet, the company added the caption 'Not your N-ordinary phone', thereby taking a dig at the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G VS Poco F3 GT

Notably, both the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Poco F3 GT are much-awaited mid-range smartphones with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is a flagship product from the chipmaker. In May this year, Poco announced that it will announce a smartphone with a Dimensity 1200 chipset. At the same time, it was confirmed by OnePlus that the Nord 2 5G will use an upgraded Dimensity 1200-AI chipset with better capabilities.

Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2 5G Expected Price

The Poco F3 GT is a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that went official in April. It is believed to be priced around Rs. 23,000 as its Chinese pricing is CNY 1,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched in India recently for Rs. 29,999, which makes the upcoming 5G phone - the Nord 2 5G to also be priced similarly.

