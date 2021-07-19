Poco F3 GT India Price Leaked Ahead Of Official Announcement; Cheaper Than OnePlus Nord 2? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know the Poco F3 GT is launching on July 23 in India. Some features of the phone have also been confirmed by Poco. Besides, the handset is said to be rebranded of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. So, features are also believed to be similar. Now, fresh info has revealed the pricing details of the upcoming Poco F3 GT.

Poco F3 GT India Price Leaked

The latest info has been shared by Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) on Twitter. According to him, the upcoming Poco F3 GT will be available starting at Rs. 28,999 or Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM option will cost Rs. 31,999 or Rs. 32,999.

Looking at the leaked price, one can safely assume the handset will be arriving under Rs. 30,000. This also makes sense as the brand had already confirmed the Poco F3 GT will fall under Rs. 30,000 segment.

Poco F3 GT Features In India

The Poco F3 GT is confirmed to sport a 10-bit AMOLED display which will support a 120Hz screen refresh rate and HDR 10+. The panel is expected to measure 6.67-inch as the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Further, the phone is confirmed to pack a 5,065 mAh battery and 64MP triple-rear camera setup. The main lens will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Besides, the phone will come with Dolby Atmos and Hi-res audio. Other features are believed to include an Android 11-based MIUI 12 custom skin, a 16MP front-facing sensor, and so on.

What We Think

If the leaked price appears to be true, the Poco F3 GT will be cheaper than the upcoming Nord 2 which is said to come starting at Rs. 31,999. However, the Nord 2 will feature an upgraded Dimensity 1200-AI chipset to enhance user experience, while the Poco F3 GT will ship with the regular Dimensity 1200 chip. Besides, the Nord 2 is said to borrow some camera features from the flagship OnePlus 9 series. So, the Nord 2 is going to be a great competitor to the Poco F3 GT.

