Poco F3 GT With Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Display India Launch Set For July 23

Poco has finally confirmed the launch date of its most-awaited F3 GT smartphone. The smartphone is launching on July 23 in India, just one day after the Nord 2 launch. The brand has recently revealed the display features of the smartphone. Besides, Poco India's Director Anuj Sharma has already confirmed that the phone will arrive in the country below Rs. 30,000 segment.

Poco F3 GT India Launch Confirmed

The brand took to its Twitter handle to confirm the launch of the upcoming smartphone. The launch of the Poco F3 GT has been set for July 23 at 12 PM. The launch event is believed to be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel and other social media handles. Besides, the Poco F3 GT will go on sale via Flipkart after the launch.

POCO.... F3... GT.. Nuff Said



1 Week to go. #SwitchItUp pic.twitter.com/1MWCMcqF6p — POCO India - The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 16, 2021

Poco F3 GT: What We Know So Far

The Poco F3 GT is going to be a gaming-oriented device as the handset is said to be the rebadged Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. Besides, the official teaser also shows the Call of Duty Mobile theme which makes us believe that the upcoming phone will indeed be a gaming-centric phone.

Coming to the features, the Poco F3 GT is confirmed to sport a 10-bit AMOLED display which will support a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The panel is expected to measure 6.67-inch. Besides, the device will also come with HDR 10+ support and a DC Dimming feature.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC will handle the processing which is expected to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. Other features might include an Android 11-based MIUI 12 custom skin, a 5,065 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support, 64MP triple-rear camera setup, and a 16MP front-facing sensor.

Poco F3 GT In India

The Poco F3 GT will be the tough competitor to the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 which is scheduled to launch on July 22. Both phones will ship with Dimensity 1200 chipset; however, the Nord 2 will have an upgraded Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. Additionally, the Nord 2 is said to cost starting at Rs. 31,999, while the Poco F3 GT is confirmed to come under Rs. 30,000, which will be one of the plus points for the Poco F3 GT.

