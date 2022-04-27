POCO F4 GT Introduced With 6.67-Inch FHD+ OLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12GB RAM News oi-Akshay Kumar

POCO has introduced its latest gaming smartphone called the POCO F4 GT at a global event. As expected, the new device has arrived as a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, which was available exclusively to the Chinese market. Similar to the Redmi model, the new POCO F series offering has a high refresh rate, an attractive design, and a fast charging battery.

POCO F4 GT Is Built For Gamers With These Special Features

Similar to the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, the POCO F4 GT is also built for gamers with some special features. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch full HD+ OLED display. The device offers a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch-sampling rate of 480Hz, TrueColor, and MEMC technology. The handset has dedicated gaming triggers on the sides to provide a smooth gaming experience. Notably, the new POCO phone is claimed to offer 90+ vibration effects in Free Fire.

POCO F4 GT Processor, RAM, Other Features

Coming to the other specs, the POCO F4 GT is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, based on the 4nm fabrication process. The device has the Adreno 730 GPU, which is touted to be 50 percent faster than its predecessor. The chipset is accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 native storage.

Software-wise, the POCO F4 GT boots MIUI 13 that's based on Android 12. For imaging, the phone is equipped with a 64MP main snapper with Sony IMX686 sensor, an f/1.65 aperture, and an LED flash unit. The additional cameras include an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP telemacro shooter. For selfies, there's a 20MP Sony IMX596 sensor.

As for the other features, the POCO F4 GT has 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C charging port. For security, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. A 4,700 mAh battery with a massive 120W fast charging support keeps the gaming smartphone running.

POCO F4 GT Pricing, Availability

The POCO F4 GT's base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage has been priced at 599 Euros (~Rs. 49,000). The phone's 12GB / 256GB variant will be setting the buyers by 699 Euros (~Rs. 57,200). The device will be available in Knight Silver, Stealth Black, and Cyber Yellow color variants in several countries in Asia and Europe from April 28.

Apart from the POCO F4 GT, the company has also introduced the POCO Watch as well as the POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition wireless earbuds. These wearables are expected to be available in global markets by the end of this month.

Best Mobiles in India