Poco F4 GT Launch Set For Today: Watch Live Stream, Expected Specs And Price

Poco, a successful brand is all set to add a new smartphone to its F series with the launch of the Poco F4 GT. This smartphone is all set to go global today and we have already been coming across numerous rumors and leaks surrounding the same, thereby throwing light on what we can expect from Poco this time.

Poco F4 GT Launch Live Stream

The Poco F4 GT global launch event is slated to debut at 8 PM in China, which is 5:30 PM IST. The company will live stream the launch event on its social media handles, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. If you want to catch the action live as and when it unfolds, then you can watch the Poco F4 GT live stream video below.

Poco F4 GT Expected Specs

Based on the rumors and speculations, the Poco F4 GT, which is the sequel to the Poco F3 GT, is expected to flaunt a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen is said to feature a Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Under its hood, the smartphone is believed to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC teamed up with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It is said that there will be a possibility to witness the launch of a 12GB RAM variant as well for gaming enthusiasts.

In terms of imaging, the Poco F4 GT is likely to use a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. At the front, the upcoming smartphone could arrive with a 20MP Sony IMX596 selfie camera sensor.

Likely running the latest Android 12 OS out-of-the-box topped with MIUI, the Poco F4 GT is believed to be fueled by a 4700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging technology.

As mentioned above, these are based on rumors and speculations and we need to wait for the announcement of the Poco smartphone to know the final details about its specs and features. Given the previous models launched by Poco, we can expect the Poco F4 GT to be priced around Rs. 30,000.

