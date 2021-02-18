Just In
Poco Gets New Identity With Brand New Logo And Mascot
It has been over a year since Poco got separated from Xiaomi as an independent entity, and the company has been launching many smartphones from then on. The company has now officially updated its logo and has announced a brand new mascot, giving the Poco brand new identity.
Made Of Mad?
The new Poco logo is a lot different than the previous one. The company calls the current Poco logo the brand's latest protagonist. According to the brand, the halo ring on the top represents a sense of goodness and says "we are mad, but with a cause".
The antennas on the mascot depict the naughty side of the mascot and the company says that the antennas can also be used to spread madness telepathically. The eyes represent a unique kind of incongruity when compared to the halo ring on the top. The triangle-shaped mouth is meant to connote the brand's sharp wit, according to Poco India.
The newly announced Poco logo has stirred up a lot of conversations on social media, where, a majority of the crowd is actually criticizing the new logo, and some are even tweeting that the logo looks like a bikini.
The company has shared multiple videos and pictures depicting the design of the new Poco logo, and in one of the videos, the has made it look like the new Poco logo has been derived from idli.
What Does This New Logo Mean To Consumers?
Brands do change logos every now and then to keep the brand in-line with the current trend, and Poco India has done the same. With the new logo in place, the company might launch new products, new smartphone series, and a lot more. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the same from the brand.
