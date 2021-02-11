Nokia 3.4 Vs Poco M3: Which One Should You Pick And Why?

Nokia 3.4 Vs Poco M3: Price

The Nokia 3.4 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. However, at the same price, you can get the 6GB + 128GB model of the Poco M3. Besides, the base model of the Poco M3 which comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option will cost Rs. 10,999.

Nokia 3.4 Vs Poco M3: Display

Starting with the design, both phones offer attractive design. The Nokia 3.4 has a polycarbonate finish, while the Poco M3 comes with a leather-like texture finish at the rear panel. In terms of display, the Poco M3 flaunts a large 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. On the other hand, the Nokia 3.4 offers a slightly smaller 6.39-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. However, both devices do not support high-refresh-rate.

Nokia 3.4 Vs Poco M3: Performance

The Nokia 3.4 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, while the Poco M3 draws power from the Snapdragon 662 chipset. The Nokia 3.4 can handle the day-to-day task without any issue but when it comes to gaming or heavy-duty tasks you will not get smooth performance. Compared to that, you might get better performance on the Poco M3.

Moreover, both handsets run on Android 10 OS. However, if you want a stock Android experience then go for the Nokia 3.4 which is also upgradable to Android 11 update.

Nokia 3.4 Vs Poco M3: Battery

The Poco M3 has a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging which claims to offer a battery backup of more than a day on a single charge. On the other hand, the Nokia 3.4 packs a smaller 4,000 mAh battery with standard 10W charging.

Nokia 3.4 Vs Poco M3: Camera

Both phones get triple-lens setup at the rear panel. However, the Poco M3 features a primary lens of 48MP, while the Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP main lens. Other sensors of the Nokia 3.4 include a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The main lens of the Poco M3 is assisted by a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors. However, the Poco M3 skips a wide-angle lens which is present on the Nokia 3.4. For selfies and videos, both devices have an 8MP front shooter.

Verdict

Both the Nokia 3.4 and the Poco M3 pack decent features at an affordable price tag. However, the Poco M3 can be a better pick over the Nokia 3.4. As you can get a higher storage configuration at the same price and the powerful processor, fast charging, a high-resolution sensor.