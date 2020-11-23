Poco India Confirms New Poco F Series Phone: Is It Poco F2? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco seems to be looking to expand its mid-range segment in the Indian market. Starting with the Poco X2 earlier this year and then it carried over to the Poco C3 which is the latest entry-level offering from the company. However, this year the company has not launched any phone under its F series.

The successor of the Poco F1 has been the talk of the town for several days. Earlier in October, Poco India already confirmed the Poco F2 Pro will not be launched in the country. The Poco F2 Pro is not a good upgrade over the Poco F1 which came with flagship-level features.

Recently, Anuj Sharma, Director of Poco India, and Manmohan, General Manager of Poco India, have revealed in the latest ASK ME ANYTHING session that Poco is working on a new F series phone. However, they have not shared any details regarding the launch date or moniker of the device.

After this, we can expect that the Poco F1 successor will be the Poco F2 and it might see light by end of this year or earlier next year. Moreover, Poco had earlier confirmed that the company has no plan to launch its own custom Android skin in the coming days.

Now, Poco is gearing up to launch the Poco M3 in the European market on November 24 (tomorrow). Meanwhile, the company has confirmed the phone will come with the Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. Besides, it will pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. As per the leaked renders, the Poco M3 will come in black, blue, and yellow color options.

Furthermore, the Poco M3 will have a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch and it will pack a triple rear camera setup which will offer a 48MP main lens. However, there are no details regarding the India launch of the Poco M3 as of now.

Best Mobiles in India