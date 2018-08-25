Poco invites global beta testers; Poco F1 users can apply

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco is looking for beta testers to try out the MIUI for Poco. The company has posted an invite for the beta testers on the MIUI forums. The forum post adds that interested users have to apply to be a part of the MIUI for Poco Beta Testing Program.

The Poco F1 is the first smartphone from the brand and is all set to go on sale from August 27 exclusively via Flipkart and Mi.com. So, the invite call for the beta testers has come a just days ahead of the sale. Poco F1 was announced in India a few days back starting Rs. 20,999 and going up to Rs. 29,999. Notably, the device comes with several highlights. It is most affordable Snapdragon 845 smartphone in the market. Check out the top features of Poco F1 from here.

Official forum post from Poco

According to one of the moderators of MIUI forums, the company will need suggestions from the customers and testers in order to help the developer team improve the software experience. When it comes to the changes, the What's new section will include CPU usage optimizations to make the UI super fluid. The removal of redundant system animations will give a smoother and more seamless UI feel. The other changes are a massive update to the sounds and ringtones and a newly added Dolby support.

That's not all! There will be changes in the camera optimizations, a new design for the notification shade, a revamped AI functionality in the camera UI, a new design to the Weather and Clock app and a new design to the Recents screen. The post adds that users interested in the program should apply for it before September 12.

Requirements to be noted

Before applying, interested users should know the eligibility criteria to take part in the Poco F1 Beta program. Firstly, users need to have a Poco F1 and know how to operate the QQ app. The bootloader should be unlocked and run the latest version of the MIUI Global Beta ROM. Also, the user should be interested in flashing MIUI ROMs and testing new ROMs. Notably, only active MIUI forum members are eligible for this program.

How to apply

To apply to the Poco Beta Testing Program, interested users need to download the MIUI Forum app from the Play Store and select the "Recruitment" forum. Here, users have to fill the required information before tapping the submit button. Poco will inform if the users are approved for the testing.