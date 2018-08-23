Xiaomi Poco F1 top features: Snapdragon 845 SoC, IR assisted Face Unlock and more

Snapdragon 845 SoC

Even if you consider the high-end variant (Rs 29,999) the Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Do note that the Kevlar version comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage, which is just like icing on the cake. The other two variants retail for Rs 20,999 and Rs 23,999 and offer 6 GB RAM with 64 GB or 128 GB internal storage respectively.

IR assisted Face Unlock

The Face Unlock feature on the Xiaomi Poco F1 might not be as secure as of the Apple iPhone X. However, the device still features industry-leading IR blaster assisted Face Unlock, which even works in the completely dark environment. The Face Unlock on the Poco F1 is being achieved by using the 20 MP front-facing camera with the IR blaster sensor.

4000 mAh battery

A 4000 mAh battery on a mid-tier Redmi smartphone is pretty common. The Poco F1, being a flagship class smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery which can last all day long on a single charge. To make this device more interesting, the phone does support Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 capability via USB type C port and also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Liquid cool technology

The Xiaomi Poco F1 has a state of the art Liquidcool technology, which will prevent the performance degradation of the smartphone by keeping the device cool. According to the company, the Liquid cool technology will help the smartphone to dissipate the heat to decrease the temperature of the motherboard.

Dual stereo speaker

This seems like the most underrated feature of the Xiaomi Poco F1. The device offers a stereo sound effect, where the earpiece acts as a secondary speaker. This feature will improve the overall multimedia consumption experience on the Xiaomi Poco F1.

That notch

The Xiaomi Poco F1 has a modern 19:9 aspect ratio display with a notch on top of the smartphone, which houses necessary sensors. Once again, the notch is not a feature, but, it helps the smartphone makers to offer higher screen to body ratio to offer close to the bezel-less smartphone experience.

Primary camera

The smartphone for sure has a dual camera setup on the back. However, unlike most of the flagship smartphones, the secondary sensor is a depth sensor. The primary 12 MP sensor is a Sony IMX 363 sensor, which has been used on the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s and the Xiaomi Mi 8. This is a premium camera module from Sony which offers 1.4 micro pixels and f/1.9 aperture. This sensor combined with the Snapdragon 845 (same as the Mi MIX 2s and the Mi 8) is a great combination, especially at the price of Rs 20,999.