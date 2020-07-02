Poco M2 Pro Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this week, Poco India confirmed that it will take the wraps off the Poco M2 Pro in the country on July 7. Also, a microsite for the device is active on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. While we are a few days ahead of the unveiling of this device, key specifications and features of the Poco M2 Pro are being teased. Now, it has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform revealing some key specs.

Poco M2 Pro Geekbench Listing

The Poco M2 Pro Geekbench listing spotted by MySmartPrice brings more clarity. The listing reveals that the upcoming Poco smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM. This reveals that the device could be priced relatively lower than the Poco X2, which employs an octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC.

If these specifications turn out to be true, then the Poco M2 Pro could use a 2.3GHz Snapdragon 720G SoC, which is the same chipset used by the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It is a gaming-centric mid-range chipset based on the 8nm process. Announced earlier this year, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor is touted to be relatively more powerful than the previous generation Snapdragon 730G on paper.

Poco M2 Pro: What To Expect

As per existing rumors and speculations, the Poco M2 Pro is believed to flaunt a quad-camera setup at the rear arranged in a square module. It is said to be a toned-down variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It is claimed to be made for the Indian users. One of the recent teasers hint that the Poco M2 Pro could be launched with support for 33W fast charging support. The other aspects that are rumored include a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, Android 10 topped with MIUI 11, a 64MP primary camera sensor at the rear and a 5020mAh battery.

However, nothing is clear for now and we can get better clarity only after its announcement. And, it is said to be priced under Rs. 15,000. Notably, the Poco X2 is a bestseller in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price bracket in the country.

