Poco M2 Pro India Launch Today: Watch Livestream, Expected Price And More

Poco M2 Pro, one of the highly rumored smartphones is all set to be unveiled today. The device is expected to be a rebranded global version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which went official back in April this year. And, it is expected to bring in some notable hardware changes including relatively faster-charging support.

Recently, a Geekbench listing of the Poco M2 Pro shed light on some of the key specifications of the smartphone. Also, it hinted at the presence of a toned-down processor instead of the previously rumored Snapdragon 730G.

Poco M2 Pro Launch Live Stream

Today, the brand will take the wraps off the Poco M2 Pro in India via an online-only launch event. The launch event is slated to debut at 12 PM and will be livestreamed via the official Poco YouTube channel. If you want to keep a track of the launch event live, then you can check out the same from the video embedded below.

Poco M2 Pro Expected Specs

When it comes to the leaked specs, the Poco M2 Pro appears to flaunt a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a punch-hole cutout. The hardware aspects are likely to comprise a Snapdragon 720G SoC, 6GB RAM and support for expandable storage space. It is believed to run Android 10 topped with MIUI 11 and Poco launcher.

The other goodies that have been hinted by reports include standard connectivity aspects such as dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone might flaunt a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP or 48MP primary sensor and could be fueled by a 5020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Poco M2 Pro: Expected Price

As per existing rumors and speculations, the Poco M2 Pro is believed to be positioned below the Poco X2 and is likely to be priced under Rs. 15,000. However, there is no official confirmation till date and we will get more details regarding its pricing in a few more hours. One thing that we can expect is that the Poco M2 Pro will be a bestseller in the Indian market.

