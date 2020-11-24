Poco M3 Launch Today: Live Stream, Expected Specifications And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco is all geared up to unveil the next budget offering - Poco M3 at an online event later today. Of late, the company has been teasing the upcoming smartphone revealing what we can expect from it in terms of looks and specifications. Just a day ahead of its launch, we saw the complete specifications of the device too.

Poco M3 Launch Live Stream

Poco will live stream the unveiling of the next budget offering. Well, you can catch up with the live updates from the event as and when the action unfolds by watching the live stream video embedded below. Notably, the launch will debut at 5:30 PM IST. Also, you can stay tuned to the social media handles of the brand for more updates.

Poco M3: What To Expect

The global Poco Twitter handle confirmed the key specifications of the Poco M3 just ahead of its unveiling. Going by the same, the upcoming smartphone will arrive with a 6.53-inch display FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, the smartphone will get the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC teamed up with 4GB of RAM. As of now, there is no word regarding the default memory capacity of the upcoming Poco smartphone.

Moving on to the camera department, the Poco M3 will arrive with a triple-camera setup claimed to be 'Super Triple Camera'. This module is likely to arrive with a 48MP primary camera sensor while the details regarding the others and the selfie camera aren't known for now. The rear camera panel appears to flaunt an LED flash module too.

Powering the Poco M3 from within is a capacious 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging technology. The device is likely to run Android 10 topped with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

Going by the video teaser, the Poco M3 appears to have a design that is similar to what we have seen in the previous leaks. The smartphone seems to have a unique dual-palette design with a black rectangular camera module at the top for the triple cameras. The rest of the rear panel seems to sport black, blue or yellow textured finish.

