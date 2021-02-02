Poco M3 Launching Today: Expected Price, Features, And How To Watch Livestream News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco M3 has been one of the most anticipated smartphones for Q1 2021. The smartphone will debut via an online event, scheduled to begin at 12 PM Indian time. As the successor to the Poco M2, the upcoming smartphone is expected to bring in several new features and upgrades, including a 48MP triple-camera setup.

Poco M3 Launch: Watch Livestream

Poco M3 launch event will begin at 12 PM, Indian time, and can be watched on several online platforms. The event will announce the price and other features of the smartphone. If you're interested, you can watch the live event by clicking on this YouTube link. You can also check out Poco's social media handles, including Twitter and Facebook.

Poco M3: Expected Price

Poco M3 is expected to ship two variants of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and another of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The global variant for the base model is priced at USD 149 (around Rs. 11,000) and the 128GB model is priced at USD 169 (around Rs. 12,500). Speculations suggest the Poco M3 could debut under Rs. 10K for the base model. We'll know for sure in a few hours.

Poco M3: Expected Features

Poco M3 has been officially teased a couple of times, revealing a couple of key details. For one, the phone is expected to feature a 6.53-inch 60Hz display with an FHD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 662 chipset is expected to fuel the smartphone with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, with scope for further memory expansion.

Upcoming Poco M3 was spotted with a triple-camera setup, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP macro shooter. An 8MP selfie camera is also rumored. Other details teased include the 6,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support. Poco M3 will likely run MIUI 12 based on Android 10, with the Android 11 update.

Poco M3 Launch In India

Poco smartphones have earned the tag of offering high-end specs with an affordable price tag. The same can be expected from the Poco M3. The large battery, smooth display, and power-packed performance is something we can expect to see on the Poco M3.

Best Mobiles in India