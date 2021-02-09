Poco M3 With Snapdragon 662 Goes On Sale Via Flipkart: Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco M3 has finally arrived in the Indian market, starting today (February 9). The phone that debuted globally a few days ago comes with an affordable price tag and power-packed features. The new Poco M3 draws power from the Qualcomm 663 chipset and is available in two models, exclusively through Flipkart.

Poco M3 Price, Availability

The Poco M3 is available in two models of 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, costing Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively. As noted, the phone is Flipkart-exclusive and comes with a couple of first sale offers.

Buyers get to choose from Cool blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow color options. The sale is live now on Flipkart and also has a couple of bank offers. For one, buyers can avail an additional Rs. 1,000 off by using an ICIC Bank credit card or EMI transaction. This means you can purchase the Poco M3 starting at Rs. 9,999.

Poco M3 Features

The Poco M3 flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera. Speaking of cameras, the Poco M3 comes with a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP selfie shooter up front.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from the Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage with the option to expand the memory up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. It also has a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, IR blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Poco M3 Available: Should You Buy?

The Poco M3 has several premium features for the asking price. For a smartphone under Rs. 15K, it competes against devices like the Realme 7i, Samsung Galaxy M11, and so on. But features like the large 6,000 mAh battery and the 48MP triple-camera make the Poco M3 an attractive buy. Moreover, this phone is considerably cheaper than other devices in the market for the features it offers, reducing the burden on your pocket.

