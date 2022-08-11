Poco M4 5G Global Launch Date Confirmed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco has announced that it is gearing up for the global launch of the Poco M4 5G, which went official in India in April this year. Poco Global has taken to its official Twitter handle to confirm the launch of the device in the global markets. Let's take a look at the details of the Poco smartphone from here.

Poco M4 5G Global Launch Confirmed

From the Poco Global Twitter handle, it has been confirmed that the Poco M4 5G will be launched in the worldwide markets on August 15 at 11:30 PM. The company will live stream the launch event via its social media handles such as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. In addition to this confirmation, the company has left some tasks for its fans in the form of sharing a question about what the M in the series means. Fans have been replying to the tweet and make it viral.

Poco is known to offer affordable smartphones in the market. Following the legacy of the company, the Poco M4 5G was launched in the country starting from Rs. 10,999.

Poco M4 5G Specifications

To recap on specs, the Poco M4 5G is the rebranded Redmi Note 11E, which comes with a better selfie camera, Android 12 and a different rear finish. The smartphone bestows a 6.58-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. The screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz and there is a dewdrop notch for the selfie camera sensor.

Under its hood, the Poco M4 5G gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC teamed up with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage space. The device boosts Android 12 topped with MIUI 13 and features a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

Other useful aspects of the Poco smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster. It gets the power from a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Also, the smartphone comes with IP52 rating for water resistance.

