Poco M4 Pro 4G Phone Launching In India Today: When And Where To Watch Event? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco is all set to rollout a new 4G smartphone in India today, February 28. To recall, the company unveiled the Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone a few weeks ago in India. Now, we'll be seeing the 4G variant of the same device. Here's everything you need to know about the Poco M4 Pro 4G launch, live-stream details, expected price, and so on.

Poco M4 Pro 4G Launch: Livestream Link

Like most events these days, the Poco M4 Pro 4G will be launching in a virtual event. The launch is scheduled for today, February 28 at 7 PM Indian time. One can watch the launch event on Poco's YouTube channel, official website, and even get live updates from the brand's social media handles. You can also click the embed link to watch the Poco M4 Pro 4G launch.

Poco M4 Pro 4G Expected Features

The new Poco M4 Pro 4G has been widely teased, upping the expectations of what the phone brings. The official teasers indicate the upcoming 4G phone will draw power from the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset just as the Realme Narzo 50. The phone will get up to 11GB of RAM via virtual expansion and a huge storage option.

Also, the Poco M4 Pro 4G was teased with a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support. It was speculated to feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. At the rear, the new Poco M4 Pro 4G is said to pack a 64MP triple-camera setup.

Additionally, the Poco M4 Pro 4G was teased to be the lightest Poco smartphone, tipped to weigh 179.5 grams. The teasers have mostly highlighted the yellow color variant of the phone, which seems to be the brand's signature.

Poco M4 Pro 4G Price In India: What To Expect?

The new Poco M4 Pro 4G will be available on Flipkart and will be lesser than the Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone that launched for Rs. 14,999. Reports speculate the Poco M4 Pro 4G will be between Rs. 11,000 to Rs. 14,000. However, we'll know the exact price, features, and sale dates of the Poco M4 Pro 4G once it debuts later today.

