Poco M4 Pro 4G Teasers Reveal Key Features: Here’s What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Following the launch of the Poco M4 Pro 5G in India, it looks like the company is in plans to launch the 4G variant of the smartphone in the global and Indian markets. The launch of the upcoming smartphone is pegged for February 28. Now, while we are just a few days ahead of the launch of this new smartphone, Poco has teased the highlights of this smartphone.

Poco M4 Pro 4G Key Highlights

The teasers of the Poco M4 Pro 4G that have been shared by the company reveal that the device has a Super AMOLED display. It appears to flaunt a punch-hole cutout and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. If the leaks turn out to be authentic, this panel is expected to arrive with a FHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 90Hz and a wide color gamut of DCI-P3.

Besides the display, another notable aspect of the Poco M4 Pro 4G includes dual speakers. It is touted to arrive with a dual stereo speaker setup. The other aspects teased by Poco include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster.

In terms of software, the Poco smartphone is tipped to boot on the Poco launcher 2.0 with Dark Mode and does not include ads. Also, it has been confirmed that the smartphone will support L1 Widevine for streaming FHD content.

Poco M4 Pro 4G Rumored Specs

There are numerous specifications and features of the Poco M4 Pro 4G that have been leaked in the past. It is touted to be a tweaked variant of the Redmi Note 11S. Going by the same, the Poco M4 Pro 4G is tipped to be launched with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. This processor is said to be coupled with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 internal storage.

The upcoming smartphone from Poco's stable is said to be different from the Redmi Note 11S in terms of imaging. For photography, the smartphone is likely to arrive with a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary lens. At the front, it is said to feature a 16MP selfie camera sensor. A 5000mAh battery powers the Poco M4 Pro 4G smartphone with support for 33W fast charging.

