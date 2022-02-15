Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched In India With Dimensity 810 SoC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As teased, Poco has just launched the much-awaited Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The new smartphone is the sequel to the Poco M3 Pro 5G, which was launched in June 2021. Being an upgraded model, the latest offering gets the power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 33W fast charging support and other highlights.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Price In India

Poco M4 Pro 5G has been launched in three storage configurations - an entry-level variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 14,999, a mid-variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 16,999 and a high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 18,999. The device has been launched in three color options - Poco Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black.

The latest Poco offering will be up for sale in the country from 12 PM on February 22. It will be available via Flipkart and is expected to get some launch offers that are yet to be detailed.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Poco M4 Pro 5G bestows a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dot Display, which is the name given by the company for the punch-hole design. The screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a DCI-P3 wide color gamut.

Under its hood, the Poco M4 Pro 5G gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of additional storage space.

For imaging, there is a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor with f./1.8 aperture and an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.45 lens. The connectivity aspects of the Poco M4 Pro 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, IR Blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Furthermore, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-stereo speakers and a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W Pro fast-charging support.

