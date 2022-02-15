Poco M4 Pro India Launch: When And Where To Watch Live Stream? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We know that the Poco M4 Pro 5G is all set to be launched in India today. The upcoming smartphone is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11 5G, which was launched in China last year. Already, we have come across numerous reports and speculations regarding this upcoming smartphone revealing what we can expect from the device.

Poco M4 Pro India Launch Live Stream

The Poco M4 Pro 5G India launch event is slated for 12 PM today (February 15). As it will be an online launch event, it is possible to watch the action as it unfolds by staying tuned to the live stream video. What more you can also participate in the launch event of the Poco M4 Pro via Metaverse.

You can watch the live stream via the official website of the company and its official YouTube channel. Moreover, the online retailer Flipkart has released a microsite for this smartphone where many of its features have been teased. You can watch the Poco M4 Pro India launch live stream from the video below.

Poco M4 Pro: Expected Specs And Price

The Poco M4 Pro is all set to be launched with the same chipset and camera specs as its European variant. The device has been launched in Europe with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and is priced at 199 euros (approx. Rs. 17,000) and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at 219 euros (approx. Rs. 18,800).

It will be available for purchase via the e-commerce portal Flipkart. The company is yet to reveal the possible pricing of the smartphone in India and we will get to know further details regarding the Poco M4 Pro in the next few hours as the device will be launched in the country.

When it comes to specs, the Poco M4 Pro is likely to arrive with a 6.6-inch punch-hole cutout with a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The device is speculated to arrive in three colors - Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow.

Already, the company has teased the launch of the Poco smartphone in India with the tagline "step up ur game". Besides this, the official teaser also showcases the alleged smartphone in a Blue color variant. Even the camera setup at the rear has been teased with LED flash units.

In terms of hardware, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to feature an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC teamed up to a maximum of 6GB of RAM, which can be expanded up to 8GB with the Dynamic RAM Expansion support.

For imaging, the Poco M4 Pro is speculated to arrive with a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view of 119 degrees. The device is tipped to feature a 16MP selfie camera sensor. Also, the smartphone is tipped to feature up to 256GB storage space and get the power from a 5000mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support. The Poco M4 Pro will run Android 11 OS with the custom skin on top.

