Poco M4 Pro 5G India Launch Teased Officially

Poco M4 Pro 5G is all set to go official in India sometime soon. In a recent move, the company has teased the launch of the smartphone officially via its Twitter handle. It was revealed earlier that the Poco smartphone is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11 5G that went official in China in October last year.

Notably, the device was unveiled officially back in November 2021 and arrives with support for 5G connectivity. It was tipped that the upcoming Poco smartphone in India will be the same as its global model. For now, Poco has not confirmed when exactly the smartphone will be launched in India.

Behold and be amazed. It’s time to Step Up coz 4 will soon be in your hands. #StayTuned#MadeofMad #POCOIndia pic.twitter.com/7rBA3Tfmyf — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 7, 2022

Poco M4 Pro 5G Teaser

Taking a look at the teaser of the Poco M4 Pro 5G, the brand has taken to its official Twitter handle to tease the arrival of the smartphone in India. Given that it has been teased officially, we can expect the Poco M4 Pro 5G to be launched soon in the country.

It has shared a string of tweets that highlight the number 4 and the design elements that suggest that it is the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The design elements revealed by the teaser include a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the display, the rear-camera setup, and a powerful chipset.

POCO M4 Pro 5G Specifications

Moving on to the specifications, the Poco M4 Pro 5G arrives with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor. It gets the power from a 5000mAh battery alongside support for 33W fast charging technology.

The Poco smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It is expected that the India variant could come with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage space alongside support for additional storage space. It runs Android 11 topped with MIUI 12.5 custom skin.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Also, the Poco M4 Pro 5G measures 163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75 mm and weighs at 195 grams. The connectivity features onboard include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

For imaging, the Poco M4 Pro 5G global variant was launched with a 16MP selfie camera sensor within the punch-hole cutout at the front. At the rear, there is a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

POCO M4 Pro 5G Expected Price In India

The Poco M4 Pro is was launched in Europe in two storage variants. Notably, these include the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space, which is priced at 229 euros (approx. Rs 19,300) and a high-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space priced at 249 euros (approx. Rs 21,300).

The Poco device was launched in Power Black, Cool Blue, and Poco Yellow color options. While the pricing of the smartphone in India will be known at the time of its launch, we can expect it to cost relatively lower than in the European market.

