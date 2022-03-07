Poco M4 Pro With 33W Fast Charging, Triple Cameras First Sale Today: Price, Offers News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco has been expanding its smartphone offering in India with a couple of new launches. One such new device is the Poco M4 Pro, which debuted in India with the Helio G96 chipset. The Poco M4 Pro goes on sale starting today, March 7 in India. Do note, this is the 4G variant of the Poco M4 Pro 5G that launched sometime back.

Poco M4 Pro Price In India

The Poco M4 Pro is available in three variants with the base variant offering 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, costing Rs. 14,999. The other two variants include the 6GB RAM + 128GB model and the high-end 8GB + 256GB, priced at Rs. 16,499 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. The new Poco M4 Pro will go on sale today, March 7 at 12 PM via Flipkart.

Poco M4 Pro Sale Offers In India

As part of the first sale of the Poco M4 Pro, Poco is offering a couple of discount deals. HDFC Bank card holders can claim Rs. 1,000 discount on purchasing the Poco M4 Pro. The phone will be available on Flipkart and will include six months of free Gaana Plus subscription for free. Additionally, one can get the Google Pixel Buds A-series earbuds for Rs. 6,999 against its price of Rs. 7,649.

Poco M4 Pro Features

The Poco M4 Pro packs premium features despite offering only 4G. The phone offers a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Under the hood, the phone draws power from the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Poco M4 Pro offers virtual RAM expansion, offering a total of 11GB RAM. Additionally, the phone offers a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. There's also a 16MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole cutout.

The Poco M4 Pro offers the usual connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and so on. There's also a massive 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support. The Poco M4 Pro is up against devices like Realme Narzo 50. Yet, the Poco M4 Pro is a good deal if you're looking for a 4G phone.

