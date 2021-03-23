Poco X3 Pro India Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch: Could Be Cheaper Than Rs. 20K News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco brought in two new smartphones - the Poco F3 and the Poco X3 Pro yesterday (March 23). However, only the Poco X3 Pro will arrive in the Indian market. To note, the X3 Pro debuted globally starting from EUR 249 (around Rs. 21,500). Fresh reports suggest the new Poco X3 Pro could be much cheaper for the Indian market.

Poco X3 Pro India Price Tipped

The newly launched Poco X3 Pro is available in two models of 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, costing EUR 249 (around Rs. 21,500) and EUR 299 (around Rs.25,800), respectively. A new leak by popular tipster Mukul Sharma suggests the Poco X3 Pro could be priced well under Rs. 20,000.

Given its feature-rich specifications, the Poco X3 Pro makes a very competitive entry in India. Looking back, the company had suggested the upcoming Poco X3 Pro would be priced similar to the Poco F1, which presently costs around Rs. 20,000. Now we can expect the new Poco smartphone to be slightly cheaper.

Would you like it if the POCO X3 Pro would launch under 20K in India?😉#POCO #POCOX3Pro — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 22, 2021

Poco X3 Pro Specifications

The new Poco X3 Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch 120Hz LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution and the Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It includes a punch-hole cutout in the center that houses the 20MP selfie camera. There is also a quad-camera setup at the rear consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Poco X3 Pro draws power from the new 2.96GHz Snapdragon 860 chipset, a revamped version of the SD 855 Soc. The smartphone is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB default storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card. The Poco X3 Pro runs Android 11 OS with MIUI 12 custom skin and the Poco Launcher on top.

Other details on the Poco X3 Pro include a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone also includes a side fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, IP53 splash protection, a 3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Res Audio certification, Wi-Fi 5 support, and so on. If the Poco X3 Pro indeed debuts for under Rs. 20K, it would be one of the most popular smartphones in this segment.

