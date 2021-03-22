Poco F3, Poco X3 Pro Officially Announced: Specifications, Price, And Availability News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

POCO has finally unveiled the Poco F3 and the Poco X3 Pro as its value flagship offering in the market. The former comes as a rebranded version of the Redmi K40, while the latter is a new model altogether. The company has equipped both handsets with flagship-grade hardware such as a 120Hz display and 33W quick charging supported batteries.

Poco F3 Specifications And Features

The Poco F3 is announced with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor which has a 3.2GHz clock speed. The device comes with 5G network support. The device will be available with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. The unit also has expandable microSD card support.

The Poco F3 adorns a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The panel features a punch-hole design and supports FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera cutout is equipped with a 20MP selfie camera. The triple-lens rear camera setup has a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor.

It offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity options. A 4,520 mAh battery keeps the processor ticking. It has 33W quick charging support as well.

Poco X3 Pro Hardware And Software

The Poco X3 Pro is also a premium device that draws power from the Snapdragon 860 processor. The octa-core Qualcomm chipset has 2.96GHz clock speed and Adreno 640 GPU support. However, unlike the Poco F3, the Poco X3 Pro comes with standard 4G network connectivity.

The company has launched this handset also with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. The expandable storage support is present here as well. Coming to optics, the Poco X3 Pro has a quad lens setup.

The device packs a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary sensor for wide-angle shots, and a set of 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots respectively. The selfie snapper is a 20MP lens here as well.

Also, both smartphones have the same Android 11 OS and MIUI 12 custom skin baked on top. The Poco X3 Pro features an LCD display unlike the AMOLED panel on the Poco F3.

The 6.67-inch display comes with an FHD+ screen resolution and has a higher 120Hz refresh rate. It has a physical fingerprint scanner at the back panel for security. The handset has a bigger 5,160 mAh battery, but the same 33W fast charging capacity.

Poco F3, Poco X3 Pro Pricing And Sale Details

The Poco F3 carries a price tag of €349 (approx Rs. 30,129) for the base model with 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage and €399 (around Rs. 34,448) for 8GB RAM+128GB storage option. It is announced in Arctic White, Deep Ocean Blue, and Night Black colors.

The Poco X3 Pro is announced at €249 (approx Rs. 21,498) for a 6GB RAM/128GB storage option. The top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration will be available at €299 (Rs. 25,500 roughly). It comes in Frost Blue, Phantom Black, and Metal Bronze colours.

